Dating app Tinder said today it will be carrying out a comprehensive review of its compensation structure to assess any pay discrepancy and tackle the gender pay gap.

The firm said that it was "determined to play a bigger role in the fight for gender parity in the workforce", so had commissioned a global consulting firm to conduct an assessment of its compensation structure.

Tinder said:

Following the assessment, we will reveal findings and encourage other companies to do the same. If any wage discrepancy issues are found, then we will take all necessary steps to promote an equitable compensation programme for all employees in 2018.

The gender pay gap has been increasingly in the spotlight of late - the UK government has required all firms with over 250 employees to publish their data on it by next month.

So far, 1609 firms have published the information of around 9,000 that will need to. Among those, some have revealed hefty pay gaps, but a few - such as Royal Mail and Majestic Wines - have revealed that women's average pay is higher than men's.

Separately, since the BBC published information on its top-earning stars, staff have been seeking the publication of all salaries and benefits for increased transparency.

In January, it emerged that a raft of women at the BBC were in line for pay rises after a review of on-air salaries, with the report by PwC saying it had found "no evidence of gender bias" in pay decision-making, but had noted a series of "anomalies that need addressing".

