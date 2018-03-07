Catherine Neilan

Home secretary Amber Rudd will this morning chair an emergency Cobra committee over the suspected assassination attempt on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal.

Senior ministers and officials will receive a briefing from counter terrorism police, who took on the investigation yesterday amid "unusual" circumstances. Skripal and his daughter Yulia are still fighting for their lives in intensive care after being found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury on Sunday.

The meeting comes less than 24 hours after Theresa May convened a meeting of her National Security Council, which was attended by several senior ministers and is thought to have included heads of the UK's intelligence services.

The Counter Terrorism unit was brought in yesterday afternoon to deal with the investigation, although police have stressed it is not currently being treated as an act of terror. The substance that Skripal and his daughter were exposed to has still not been identified.



Although Number 10 has so far avoided commenting on the ongoing investigation, May is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon as part of her session at the despatch box during PMQs.

Yesterday foreign secretary Boris Johnson told MPs the case had "echoes" of the 2006 poisoning of Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko.

He told MPs that he was aware they would have suspicions, adding: "If those suspicions are well founded we will take whatever action necessary to protect people of this country, their lives and freedoms."

Johnson referenced ongoing sanctions that have been in place for many years, saying they had hurt Russia's energy-focused economy. "It may well be we are forced to look again at sanctions and other measures that we may be forced to put into place," he added.

The MP for Uxbridge also appeared to suggest the UK may boycott the forthcoming Russian World Cup, although subsequently his aides insisted he was only referring to dignitaries and officials.

Skripal was granted refuge in the UK following a "spy swap" between the US and Russia in 2010. He was jailed for 13 years by Russia in 2006 for spying for Britain, having been convicted of passing the identities of Russian intelligence agents working undercover in Europe to MI6.

In 2010, Putin made it clear what would happen to those found guilty. "Traitors will kick the bucket, trust me,” he said at the time.

“These people betrayed their friends; their brothers in arms. Whatever they got in exchange — those 30 pieces of silver they were given — they will choke on them.”