Here's how the Co-op wants to scrap queues at checkouts

Long queues to pay for your big shop could be about to become a thing of the past, after the Co-op said it was introducing new technology which will allow customers to scan and pay for their shopping via an app.

The supermarket group is following in the footsteps of Amazon, which launched its first check-out free supermarket in Seattle earlier this year.

The Co-op said today it will trial its so-called scan and go initiative at a store in Manchester, before rolling out the system to a store in Reading this summer.

But it also assured those who prefer a more traditional shopping experience they will still be able to queue at a checkout if they so desire.

"The technology sits alongside conventional payment methods in store - such a self service tills and manned checkouts," it said.

"We recognise there are many communities where customers pop in to their local Co-op and enjoy a friendly chat – it is all part of the service," added Matthew Speight, director of retail support at the Co-op.

"Whereas for others, perhaps with a train to catch or on a school run, every second can count as consumers seek increased convenience.”

