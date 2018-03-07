Catherine Neilan

European Council President Donald Tusk will today publish the draft guidelines set out by the EU27 for the next phase of Brexit talks - and they are widely expected to pay short shift to Theresa May's demand for managed divergence.

Tusk will outline the member states' position for the next phase of negotiations at around midday today. He has already told May to expect that they would back Michel Barnier's contentious argument for including Northern Ireland within the EU's custom union.

Tusk is expected to reiterate the view Brussels has outlined in the past: that the UK either be granted a limited Canada-style free trade agreement or that it gain limited access to the Single Market via a Norway-style membership.

The EU27's red lines when it comes to the future trading relationship are likely to conflict with those set out by the UK's Prime Minister last Friday, where she called for a system based on mutual recognition and managed divergence, with a dispute mechanism in place, as the best possible option for future trade.

The City welcomed her "honest" recognition that some ground would have to be conceded and access reduced, and backed her approach to future trade, which is based on the proposal put forward by the International Regulatory Strategy Group (IRSG) and Hogan Lovells.

The European Council will be followed by the European Parliament, who is expected to agree a draft position among the main political parties this afternoon. A press conference will be held by Parliament President Antonio Tajani and Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt, who yesterday came to London to meet with May, Brexit secretary David Davis, home secretary Amber Rudd and Cabinet Office minister David Lidington, at around 4:30 UK time.