Alys Key

Shares in The Restaurant Group jumped more than ten per cent in early trading, as the group maintained its dividend despite a drop in sales.

The owner of Frankie & Benny's and other casual dining brands reported a dip which was not as severe as some had predicted, and it announced the expansion of its new brand Firejacks.

The figures

Like-for-like sales were down three per cent, while revenue dropped by 4.4 per cent to £679.3m.

Underlying earnings dropped more than 20 per cent to £95.1m.

But the group maintained a dividend of 17.4p, saying it reflected the board's confidence in its recovery plan.

Why it's interesting

Research earlier this week showed that a third of the top 100 restaurant companies in the UK are loss-making. It came as Prezzo announced the closure of a third of its estate, following the likes of Byron and Jamie's Italian.

With the weak consumer background, The Restaurant Group, which has been struggling for years, was expected to report an even bigger dip in sales.

"Restaurant Group has turned in numbers that, though negative on most lines, could have been worse," commented industry analyst Mark Brumby of Langton Capital.

He added that he thought the dividend should have been cut a year ago, but said "perhaps that moment has passed".

Shares jumped over 10 per cent this morning as the market was pleasantly surprised by the dividend being maintained.

Analysts at Liberum said that the company was currently undervalued due to its £150m portfolio of freeholds.

The group said today that another three of its Coast to Coast units will be converted into a new brand called Firejacks. THe initial launch of the restaurant in Northampton has been met with largely positive customer feedback and the restaurant averages a four-star rating on Google, TripAdvisor and Facebook.

What The Restaurant Group said

Chief executive Andy McCue said: "As expected, 2017 was a transitional year for the group, with significant investments made in price and proposition within our leisure business, which is driving improving volume momentum.

"We start 2018 with a significantly more competitive offering in our Leisure business, a strengthened pipeline of growth opportunities in both our pubs and concessions businesses, and a leaner, faster and more focused organisation. I'd like to thank our colleagues for embracing the change agenda and for their contribution to stabilising the business."

