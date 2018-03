Caitlin Morrison

There are delays in and out of London Victoria this morning, after a person was hit by a train.

The collision took place between Victoria and East Croydon, with all lines blocked as a result.

Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed, National Rail said, and disruption is expected until 12pm.

The disruption affects routes between Milton Keynes Central/London Victoria/London Bridge and Epsom Downs/Sutton/West Croydon/Sanderstead/Caterham/Brighton.