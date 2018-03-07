London second only to New York as hot-spot for the world’s super rich

Helen Cahill

London’s status as a hot-spot for the super rich has been confirmed after it came second only to New York in a wealth index compiled by Knight Frank.

The index, which looks at the wealth, investment, and leisure offerings of global cities, named San Francisco and Los Angeles in third and fourth place respectively.

Other European capitals to make it into the top 20 in the rankings included Paris, in seventh place, Munich, and Madrid.

New York had the highest number of households earning more than $250,000, with more than 1,160,000 individuals in this earnings bracket.

Los Angeles came in second place on this measure, with over 637,700 people earning at least $250,000.

Liam Bailey, global head of research at property specialists Knight Frank, said: “This year’s index produced some very interesting results with regard to the projected growth of wealthy households around the world that will be exciting to track.

“However, North America’s domination of the current household wealth tables is unequivocal.”