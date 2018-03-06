Brick maker Ibstock builds for the future after "strong" 2017

Oliver Gill

British housing bellwether Ibstock today hailed a "strong" year, benefiting from rising builder brick demand.

Shares rose around seven per cent as adjusted annual profits swelled by 12 per cent to £88.3m.

Investors were rewarded with an 18 per cent hike in total dividends.

Ibstock completed a refinancing in March 2017, agreeing a £250m facility with six banks. The brick maker must keep its ratio of debt to earnings lower than 3x. At the end of the year, the ratio was 1x.

"2017 presented many challenges to the group but we performed strongly during the year, delivering profits and cash generation in line with management's expectations," said chief executive Wayne Sheppard.

For Ibstock in the UK it was a busy and important period of development - our past decisions to invest in additional brick and roof tile capacity, having recognised the strong fundamentals supporting UK new housing growth, have been well timed as these projects enter production phase. We began 2018 with new capacity in place at a time when it is clearly much needed to support strong market demand.

"Customer demand in our UK clay and concrete markets remains encouraging and while we remain mindful of the uncertainties in the UK economy, we expect another year of progress for the group."

UBS analyst Gregor Kuglitsch said the reduction in Ibstock's debt multiple meant the firm could deliver better clarity on its dividend policy.

"Once per year with the interim results in August, the group will decide on whether to pay a 'supplementary' dividend, subject to M&A opportunities and market developments. The quantum of the dividend would be similar to the last final dividend. Management expects the first such dividend to be announced in August 2018, subject to market conditions. This will be paid alongside the interim dividend," he said.

