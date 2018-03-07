Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover business transformation, real estate and asset management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

KBS Albion

KBS Albion, the business transformation partner, has appointed Jenny Burns to the position of CEO with immediate effect. Jenny has been client side for almost 25 years, holding senior roles at corporates including RSA Insurance, Barclays, Centrica British Gas, HBOS and Telefonica O2. During this time, Jenny has led the way in making transformational and innovative changes in well-established and complex businesses. Most recently, and as a client of KBS Albion, Jenny held the role of director of brand and customer experience at Just. Following the merger of the two fierce rivals in the retirement income market, she worked alongside Albion and other members of the Just team to transform the business from a successful product provider to a service brand with a strong social purpose at its core.

Colliers International

Global real estate adviser, Colliers International has announced the appointment of Mo Karim as EMEA director, people transformation. A leading authority on talent acquisition and HR transformation, Mo has extensive experience in people programmes. He will be responsible for leading the people agenda; including recruitment and retention strategies and identifying opportunities and initiatives which support the company’s EMEA growth strategy. His experience spans HR, change and transformation management gained from roles with international brands like Shell, BBC and Coutts Bank; and most recently with CBRE where he spent a number of years shaping and successfully delivering people transformation initiatives across the UK and EMEA as well as working with their global business sharing best practices.

ICG

Intermediate Capital Group (ICG), the specialist asset manager, has appointed Andrew Sykes as a non-executive director with effect from 21 March. Andrew joins ICG with a wealth of financial services non-executive experience. He is an experienced director of UK listed companies with deep knowledge of the financial services sector. He also serves as chairman of Smith & Williamson Holdings (since 2013), having served on the board since 2004, and is a non-executive director of Gulf International Bank (UK), where he serves as chairman of audit and risk oversight committee. He was chairman of SVG Capital until last year, having served on the board since 2010, and as chair since 2012. Andrew spent 26 years of his executive career at Schroders. His background in the asset management sector will be invaluable in helping oversee the firm’s continued growth.

