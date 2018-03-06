Bricking it: Lego's posted its first fall in sales since 2004

Helen Cahill

Lego's sales fell last year for the first time since 2004, after the company made too much stock, which it was forced to sell-off at a lower price.

The Danish toy maker's 2017 revenue fell by eight per cent to 35bn Danish kroner (£4.2bn), as compared to 37.9bn kroner in 2016. Pre-tax profits were down by 18 per cent to 10.4bn kroner.

Read more: Merlin's revenues are stacking up as Legoland takes over the world

Niels Christiansen, Lego's chief executive, said: "We started 2018 in better shape and during the coming year we will stabilise the business by continuing to invest in great products, effective global marketing and improved execution."

The firm said falling sales in Europe and North America, combined with excess stock, had dragged on sales. Christiansen said there was no quick-fix solution and that it would take some time to return to growth.

The business has already started taking remedial action, announcing plans to cut 1,400 jobs worldwide in September.