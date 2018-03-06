Counter terrorism police called in to deal with Skripal case

Catherine Neilan

The Counter Terrorism Policing network has been brought in to investigate the "unusual circumstances" in which former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter fell seriously ill after coming into contact with an unknown substance.

Specialists have taken over from Wiltshire Police owing to "the unusual circumstances", a statement issued this afternoon said.

"It has not been declared a terrorist incident and at this stage we are keeping an open mind as to what happened," the statement added.

The pair were found unconscious on a bench in The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury on Sunday, They are currently being treated at hospital for suspected exposure to an unknown substance. Both remain in a critical condition in intensive care.

Wiltshire police, along with colleagues from the ambulance and fire services, attended the scene and cordons were established, which remain in place today. One member of the emergency services is thought to still be being treated.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said: “Working alongside Wiltshire police and partner agencies, we are carrying out extensive inquiries today. This investigation is at the early stages and any speculation is unhelpful at this time.

“The focus at this time is to establish what has caused these people to become critically ill. We would like to reassure members of the public that this incident is being taken extremely seriously and we currently do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.

“We continue to appeal to any members of the public who may have information in relation to this incident to contact police immediately on 999.”

This afternoon foreign secretary Boris Johnson said the case had "echoes" of the 2006 poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko.

Although he was at pains to make clear nothing conclusive had been proved, he noted that many MPs would have "suspicions", adding: "If those suspicions are well founded we will take whatever action necessary to protect people of this country, their lives and freedoms."