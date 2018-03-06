Alys Key

Spitfire brewer Shepherd Neame reported a spike in turnover during the first half of the year, as it muscled in on the craft beer trend.

But the company said it expects there to be a decline in volume and revenue for its brewing business during the second half after it concluded making Asahi beers under licence earlier this year.

The company also owns 322 pubs across the UK including City watering holes the East India Arms, the Jamica Wine House and the Doctor Butler's Head.

The figures

Turnover was up 6.3 per cent to £84.1m in the 26 weeks to 23 December, while underlying earnings increased by 4.6 per cent to £12.1m.

Like-for-like sales across the 66 managed pubs grew by 2.1 per cent, matched by the same level of growth in the tenanted estate.

Why it's interesting

Following Asahi's decision to brew its own beer in the UK, Shepherd Neame has increased its own beer volumed by 4.2 per cent.

These include a premium lager and pale ale which tap into the craft beer movement, as well as Orchard View Cider which takes advantage of bubbling cider sales in the past year.

"I think the drinks offer in pubs has really moved forward apace in the last two or three years," chief executive Jonathan Neame told City A.M. "It's quite rare not to get a great beer. That wasn't always the case so it's gaining."



He said that although the end of its licence with Asahi would dampen volumes, it only accounted for 20 per cent of volumes and the brewery has launched several new beers.

On the pubs side, Neame said that although there has been some pressure on consumer spending, which has most notably put pressure on casual dining operators, the group was confident of continuing good performance.

"We are a very balanced business. We have got exposure to drinking out and eating out."



He confirmed that the company, which only has pubs in London and the south east, is currently eyeing three more sites including two in London.

"Sheps has geography on its side," commented analyst Mark Brumby of Langton Capital.

"That’s not to say it’s not performing well and, it must be remembered, when booze-cruises were negatively impacting volumes, its geography worked against it. The co is performing strongly and looks set to continue delivering."

What Shepherd Neame said

Neame said: "We are a well invested business and are well positioned to navigate any future economic and political headwinds. In the second half, we have some exciting plans to develop our pub estate further and the brewery will undergo on-going modernisation.

"We remain focused on our core objectives of making investments for the long term benefit of shareholders.”



