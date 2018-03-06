North Korea agrees to give up weapons - if regime is guaranteed

Catherine Neilan

North Korea has agreed to suspend missile tests and potentially give up its nuclear weapons, if the future of the regime can be guaranteed, South Korea has said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is planning to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a summit along their shared border at the end of April, according to a statement released today.

“North Korea has clearly expressed its intention for denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula, and if there is no military threat, and North Korea’s regime security is promised, they have clarified that there is no reason to hold nuclear weapons,” Moon’s office said today.

Pyongyang is seeking talks with the US in a bid to normalise relations. South Korean envoys, who met Kim in his capital, are expected to visit the US soon.

US President has Donald Trump so far given little away in reaction to the news, tweeting "we will see what happens".

We will see what happens! https://t.co/Y1qxoAUfd9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

It follows months of increasing tensions between the two countries, with Trump damning his North Korean counterpart as a "little rocket man", threatening him with "fire and fury".