Boris Johnson has said the apparent attempted poisoning of Sergei Skripal has "echoes" of the Alexander Litvinenko case more than a decade ago.

The foreign secretary insisted he did not want to prejudge the ongoing police investigation into the events of Salisbury, which have left Skripal and his daughter critically ill and in intensive care.

But he told MPs that he was aware they would have suspicions, adding: "If those suspicions are well founded we will take whatever action necessary to protect people of this country, their lives and freedoms."

He referenced ongoing sanctions that have been in place for many years, saying they had hurt Russia's energy-focused economy. "It may well be we are forced to look again at sanctions and other measures that we may be forced to put into place," Johnson added.

Conservative MP and chair of the foreign affairs committee Tom Tugendhat pointed to a Buzzfeed article claiming that 14 Russian individuals had been assassinated on UK territory, but where foul play had been ruled out by the authorities.

The MP said it suggested there was "a pattern here", adding that fake news "also known as propaganda" were being used by Russia to destabilise the country.

Johnson agreed, describing Russia as "a malign and disruptive country".

Pressed by Yvette Cooper on the suspicious deaths, he insisted "to the best of our knowledge there is no further evidence of criminality", but agreed to meet with home secretary Amber Rudd in order to discuss a possible review.

At one point, Johnson made football fans fear there could be an early bath for Team GB in this year's World Cup.

If the investigation concludes that there was any Russian involvement, Johnson said: "I think it will be difficult to see how UK representation at the World Cup can go ahead”

However, later his team clarified this was dignitaries and officials, rather than players.