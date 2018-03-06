Rebecca Smith

A tax exemption, worth £1,550, for electric taxis comes into force a year early this April, the Treasury announced today.

It will apply to new cabs purchased from April onwards, and follows the Autumn Budget announcement that zero emission taxis worth over £40,000 will no longer have to pay a vehicle excise duty charge.

At present, all cars over £40,000 are required to pay this charge, and the Treasury said it hopes that by exempting zero emission taxis, cabbies will be encouraged to switch their old diesel taxi for an electric version.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said:

We’re backing Britain’s black cab drivers to go green. This is a victory for the environment and new technologies, which I am determined to support as we build an economy fit for the future. Ensuring the air in our bustling towns and cities is free from pollution is part of our quest to become the first government to leave the environment in a better state than we found it.

There are currently over 75,000 black cabs operating in England alone, and the Treasury said if just one switches to a zero emission vehicle it would rid the country of seven tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

Chris Gubbey, chief executive of the London Electric Vehicle Company, which has developed the new electric black taxi, said the measures will encourage more cabbies "to switch to zero emissions transport sooner - meaning improved air quality across the UK".

He added that there will be "a small number of drivers" who already own the vehicle or expect to have it delivered in March, and will have to pay an additional £310 charge.

"However, LEVC will compensate these drivers to ensure that they are not penalised for being the first to make a transition to a cleaner vehicle," Gubbey said.

The LEVC has said that transferring to a zero emission electric cab will also mean drivers benefit from, on average, over £400 a month in fuel savings.

