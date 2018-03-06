Reports of car bomb attack on police officer in Northern Ireland

Caitlin Morrison

A car bomb partially exploded under the vehicle of a female police officer in Northern Ireland this morning, according to reports.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that officers received a report shortly before 8.30am that a car had caught fire at the junction of Ballyrobert Road in County Down, on the A2 between Belfast and Bangor.

The female driver was not injured, but Army Technical Officers are examining the vehicle. The main A2 remains closed.

According to local media, the fire was caused by the partial explosion of a booby trap bomb underneath the car. The victim is reported to be a serving PSNI officer.

Ian Paisley MP said on Twitter: "I understand that a Terrorist attack on police officer in Ballyrobert Co Antrim has taken place. Suspected Under car booby trap device. My concern is for the officer and family of officer. Terrorism will never prevail."