Shares in corporate energy supplier Yu Group pop as revenue powers up

Shares in Yu Group jumped this morning as the corporate energy supplier increased revenue nearly threefold in 2017 and upgraded its expectations for the year ahead.

The figures

Revenue soared to £47m from £16.3m the previous year due to a "rapid" increase in profitability.

The firm's adjusted pre-tax profit rose to £3.1m from £195,000 in 2016 as Yu Group focused in on mid-sized corporate customers like office buildings, football stadiums and shopping centres.

The group has good visibility for the year ahead with £50m already contracted.

Shares in Yu Group, which is listed on London's Alternative Investment Market (Aim), rose 13.84 per cent to 1,394.5p in early trading.

Why it's interesting

In the company's results statement, Bobby Kalar, the founder and chief executive of the firm said "rapid sales growth" seen in 2017 is expected to continue through 2018, meaning 2018 revenues will be ahead of current market forecasts, and revenues for 2019 will be "significantly" ahead of expectations.

"As we gather pace and more experience and greater discipline, we're getting a better appreciation of how we can actually multiply these numbers and grow that portfolio quicker," Kalar told City AM.

The group, which listed on Aim in March 2016, aims to lure customers away from the Big Six energy suppliers by offering superior customer service and pricing.

"If we can just get customer service right, the cash, the revenue will come in," he said.

The Big Six currently controls 85 per cent of the corporate market for small and medium-sized enterprises.

"The opportunity is huge, and that's reflected in the way we've grown," he said.

Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital, said: "This is very much a task of managing the growth and retaining the focus on customer care in order to retain the existing customer base."

Kalar added that the firm is well-hedged against volatility in the wholesale market, saying the effect of the recent spike in gas prices was "minute" in comparison to the firm's portfolio size.

What Yu Group said

In the firm's statement, Kalar said:

During the year we have invested carefully to position the business so that it can take advantage of the extensive opportunity available. The predictability within the business, coupled with the scalability of our model, provides the board with considerable confidence in future growth.

