Transport for London (TfL) has chosen Native Land to develop land around South Kensington station as part of a major upgrade involving one of the busiest stations on the Tube network.

London's transport body said today the development firm had been selected as its preferred joint venture partner to revamp the land it owns around the station to help raise "vital revenue for TfL" to reinvest in the transport network.

It will work with Native Land and its preferred architecture firm Rogers Stirk Harbour and Partners to develop proposals for the site.

The development will provide step-free access to the District and Circle Line platforms through a new entrance on Thurloe Street and improve access to the pedestrian subway leading to attractions such as the Natural History Museum and the V&A Museum.

Over 34m District and Circle and Piccadilly Line customers a year use the station, and a central part of the development will be improving the properties around South Kensington Tube station, such as the four storey buildings at 20-34 Thurloe Street.

Consultation with the local community will get underway this year, and subject to planning permission, the development could be wrapped up in 2022.

The site also includes the main station entrances through the Grade II listed shopping arcade, which will be preserved and restored further.

Upgrade work on South Kensington station will involve rebuilding a new District and Circle Line platform, and expanding the ticket hall and gate to encourage quicker journeys. That work, designed by architects Weston Williamson, will get underway this spring.

Graeme Craig, director of commercial development director at TfL, said the development proposals will generate "vital revenue to reinvest in transport and provide step-free access for millions of journeys".

He said:

It’s hugely exciting to be working with partners who are renowned for such iconic and transformative projects. Together, we can create a development that reflects its historic legacy and unique setting as a gateway to some of the most important and treasured cultural institutions in the world.

