TfL says last week's snow is still causing transport delays

There are delays on the London Overground between Surrey Quays and New Cross this morning, and Transport for London says it's because of last week's snow.

TfL said the disruption is "due to a shortage of trains caused by recent weather conditions".

There is a good service on the rest of the route.

Meanwhile, there are severe delays on the District line between Richmond and Turnham Green, caused by an earlier fire alert at Gunnersbury.

Commuters have been advised by TfL to use alternative routes where possible.