Tuesday 6 March 2018 8:08am

TfL says last week's snow is still causing transport delays

 
Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
BRITAIN-WEATHER-SNOW
Last week's wintry weather is still causing travel disruption (Source: Getty)

There are delays on the London Overground between Surrey Quays and New Cross this morning, and Transport for London says it's because of last week's snow.

TfL said the disruption is "due to a shortage of trains caused by recent weather conditions".

There is a good service on the rest of the route.

Meanwhile, there are severe delays on the District line between Richmond and Turnham Green, caused by an earlier fire alert at Gunnersbury.

Commuters have been advised by TfL to use alternative routes where possible.

Tags

Related articles

An Elizabeth Line train just made its first trip across south east London
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Mayor includes West London Orbital rail line in transport plans
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Brace yourselves: All the London rail disruption expected over Easter
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff