Alys Key

The chief executive of Jigsaw has stepped down from the business, as a sale of a stake in the business is expected later this week.

Peter Ruis said his decision was not "taken lightly". It comes months after the high street fashion retailer brought in advisers to explore the sale of a majority or minority stake in the business.

Jigsaw said last year that a number of possible bidders had approached it about buying a part of the business.

Ruis's role will be taken up by chairman Charles Atterton, who was previously joint CEO with founder John Robinson.

The departure of Ruis, which was first reported by Drapers, is expected to herald the announcement of a deal later this week.

According to the Telegraph, early bidders Foschini, which owns Hobss, Whistles and Phase Eight, and Office owner Truworths, are no longer in the race.

Ruis joined Jigsaw in 2013. He was formerly head of fashion at John Lewis for nine years, where he was widely credited with helping to put the group’s clothing department on the map by swapping tired brands for newer names.

His departure comes little over a month after Jigsaw's COO Richard Gilmore also exited the company to take up a role at Fred Perry.