London is top for financial services talent say global investors

Jasper Jolly

The vast majority of big global investors believe London has the best talent pool for financial services in Europe, according to a survey to be published today.

Some 90 of 101 global institutional investors surveyed by the City of London Corporation said London tops the talent stakes.

Meanwhile, a survey of more than 2,500 corporate decision makers across Europe showed London coming out well ahead of rivals such as Paris and Frankfurt on the issue of talent and being the “best city for business”.

Institutional investors cite London as the best European city for business, with 58 per cent plumping for the City compared to Dublin, the nearest competitor, on 22 per cent.

The figures come as cities on the European mainland up their efforts to attract financial businesses across the Channel, with France under President Emmanuel Macron in particular trying to woo firms.

The manoeuvres have prompted City lobbyists to try to articulate a defence of London’s place as Europe’s financial capital – a crown their counterparts in other European cities insist will remain in London.

Catherine McGuinness, policy chair of the City of London Corporation, said: “People and talent are more crucial than ever to business operations, decisions and global competitiveness. It is clear that London continues to lead the way as an international business centre and location for companies seeking access to its unrivalled talent and amenities.”

For financial services firms a City location was cited as an important factor in attracting the right staff by 81 per cent of firms, according to a 2016 study, while in the insurance industry the number reached 90 per cent.

