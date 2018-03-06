M&S chief says turnaround plan will take time

Helen Cahill

Marks and Spencer’s chief executive has characterised his turnaround plan as a marathon in which the company “is at miles three to four”, analysts have reported.

In a note published yesterday, analysts at Shore Capital said Steve Rowe was frank at a recent investor meeting. He has been overseeing store closures and job cuts at the firm whilst trying to lift sales in its embattled clothing arm.

Retail veteran Archie Norman, a former chief executive at Asda, was brought in to succeed Robert Swannell as M&S chairman in May last year.

Norman was credited with turning around Asda in the 1990s, and M&S’ share price climbed by five per cent on the news of his joining the company.

Clive Black, head of research at Shore Capital, said: “So, whilst much thinking has been undertaken and a new leadership team has largely been put into place, there remains much to do, which requires investor patience.

“Rowe is overseeing a more considered change programme that is capital light which we welcome. At the heart of its success requires necessary cultural change, something we believe the new chair will particularly assist.”

At the end of January, M&S said it was closing up to fourteen stores, with six shutting by the end of April. The store closures will affect 468 jobs, and are part of the retailer’s plan to cut the amount of space dedicated to clothing and home products by 25 per cent.

Job cuts at the major retailers have been coming in thick and fast this year after a difficult Christmas.

Tesco, Morrisons and Debenhams have said they are cutting 1,700, 1,500 and 320 jobs respectively.