Ross McLean

Team Sky has joined Sir Bradley Wiggins in strenuously denying allegations they used drugs permitted under anti-doping rules to enhance performance rather than mitigate medical conditions.

In a 52-page report released on Monday, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee concluded that former Team Sky rider Wiggins, who suffers with asthma, used Therapeutic Use Exemptions to take banned corticosteroid Triamcinolone before major races in order to boost cycling output.

One of those races was the 2012 Tour de France, which Wiggins won, although both Team Sky and Wiggins rebuff suggestions that Triamcinolone was used in this manner. A Team Sky statement read: “The report makes the serious claim that medication has been used by the Team to enhance performance. We strongly refute this.

“The report also includes an allegation of widespread Triamcinolone use by Team Sky riders ahead of the 2012 Tour de France. Again, we strongly refute this allegation.

“We are surprised and disappointed that the Committee has chosen to present an anonymous and potentially malicious claim in this way, without presenting any evidence or giving us an opportunity to respond.

“This is unfair both to the Team and to the riders in question.”

Five-time Olympic champion Wiggins had already issued his impassioned denial. He said: “I find it so sad that accusations can be made, where people can be accused of things they have never done which are then regarded as facts.

“I strongly refute the claim that any drug was used without medical need. I hope to have my say in the next few days and put my side across.”

The DCMS report read: “We believe that this powerful corticosteroid was being used to prepare Bradley Wiggins, and possibly other riders supporting him, for the Tour de France.

“The purpose of this was not to treat medical need, but to improve his power to weight ratio ahead of the race. The application for the TUE for the triamcinolone for Bradley Wiggins, ahead of the 2012 Tour de France, also meant that he benefited from the performance enhancing properties of this drug during the race.

“This does not constitute a violation of the WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency] code, but it does cross the ethical line that [Team Sky boss] Sir David Brailsford says he himself drew for Team Sky.

“In this case, and contrary to the testimony of David Brailsford in front of the committee, we believe that drugs were being used by Team Sky within the WADA rules to enhance the performance of riders.”