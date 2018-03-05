Catherine Neilan

Theresa May has suggested a technical border could be an option for the island of Ireland after Brexit.

During a grilling in the Commons today, the Prime Minister told MPs that she had asked officials to consider a report, put forward by a committee within the European Parliament, on how to avoid a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland, adding that it could provide the basis for a solution.

The report outlines how "technologies such as automatic number plate recognition, enhanced driver's licenses, barcode scanning and the use of smartphone apps can also have a significant impact by reducing paperwork and allowing pre- or on-arrival release, which can reduce or even eliminate the need to stop or undergo checks". It notes that "low-friction" borders exist on that basis between Canada and the US and Norway and Sweden.

May said: "We are looking at the border arrangements in a number of countries around the world. This is something that has been picked up within the European parliament and it has been made clear that there are innovative solutions that can deliver exactly what we’re talking about."

This chimes with the view from Brussels, reported by City A.M. last week, where MEPs suggested an "invisible" border based on modern technology could provide a solution, and that a "1970s-style border… with soldiers” would never be the outcome.

Last week Brussels published a draft treaty suggesting Northern Ireland would have to remain within the EU's custom union after Brexit - which the Prime Minister has categorically rejected.