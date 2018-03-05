Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

19 Bolsover Street, Fitzrovia

From £1.25m

A former Edwardian warehouse that was built for the nearby John Lewis department store is now 17 apartments, including six duplexes, with access to a private courtyard. Location is the main appeal at this scheme, with a 15 minute walk to Bond Street, a 10 minute walk to Marylebone High Street and Regent’s Park nearby, too.

Call Knight Frank on 020 7861 5468

500 Chiswick High Road, Chiswick

From £440,000

The last remaining homes are going on sale tomorrow (Saturday 3 March) on this well-located development in west London. The studios and one bedroom apartments are available through the government’s affordability equity loan scheme, Help to Buy London, where buyers need only put down a 5 per cent deposit and can receive a 40 per cent equity loan. Underground parking and private balconies are perks, along with transport links via Chiswick Park and Gunnersbury Park underground stations.

Call Redrow London on 0203 733 5892

Goodluck Hope, Docklands

From £392,000

New studio to three bedroom apartments go on sale in the historic Leamouth Peninsula tomorrow (Saturday 3 March). Surrounded by water, an elevated viewing deck has been constructed for residents from the restored Grade II Listed Orchard Dry Dock. Comprising 804 homes across three buildings, a new Thames Clipper stop should be operating by the time they complete in 2020. Crossrail will also be arriving at Canary Wharf and it’s next to Trinity Buoy Wharf, a new arts quarter and home to the London Drawing School.

Call Ballymore on 020 7637 0800

Novel House, Hampstead

From £995,000

The first new builds are going on sale in Hampstead Village for 20 years. The coveted area has strict planning guidelines to retain its charm, but this new project by Belgravia-based developer Linton Group will see 17 one to four bedroom apartments built a short stroll from Hampstead High Street and Hampstead Heath. Situated on a quiet, elevated spot on New End, buyers can expect ceiling heights up to 3m, underground parking, a residents’ gym, communal gardens and some outdoor terraces.

Call Savills on 020 7409 8756

Chiltern Place, Marylebone

From £5.25m

These enormous apartments round the corner from fashionable restaurant Chiltern Firehouse are going on sale this week. Spanning two floors each, the 16-storey building houses 55 duplex apartments and one four bedroom townhouse. Situated on the corner of Chiltern Street and Paddington Street, the homes have ceiling heights of 3.69m, garden terraces measuring up to 1,000sqft and all overlook Paddington Street Gardens. There’s a residents’ fitness club and it’s convenient for the new Crossrail station nearby.

Call Knight Frank on 020 7861 5499