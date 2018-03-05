Jasper Jolly

Jaguar Land Rover has stopped production at its Midlands plants because of damage to the water supply from Storm Emma.

Severn Trent said it has been forced to bring in "extra teams and tankers" and increasing production at treatment works as it struggles to keep up the water supply to schools, hospitals and homes.

The recent cold snap and heavy snow caused chaos across the UK, but the subsequent thaw has added different problems in the form of burst water supplies.

The thaw has left homes around the capital without any water supply, with some not expected to have any supply until Tuesday night. Thames Water was among the suppliers forced to hand out bottled water to London customers.

We've opened a water station - it's located in #Sydenham on

High Level Drive, #SE26 6XT. Please do come and get some bottled water if you are experiencing low pressure / no water. https://t.co/JSPfB85XkR pic.twitter.com/34ahoYitYO — Thames Water (@thameswater) March 5, 2018

“Due to the recent thaw we’ve experienced, our teams are dealing with a huge number of burst pipes across our region which is putting pressure on our network,” Severn Trent said in a statement.

"We’ve worked closely with Jaguar Land Rover to manage their water usage, which helps us prioritise household supplies."