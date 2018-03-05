Shares in gold miner Avesoro Resources jump as earnings soar

Courtney Goldsmith

West Africa-focused gold miner Avesoro Resources revealed a jump in core earnings as it completed a turnaround of its New Liberty gold mine.

The figures

The Alternative Investment Market-listed firm reported a 54 per cent rise in full-year revenue to $97.8m (£70.6m) on gold sales of 77,396 ounces at an average realised gold price of $1,263 per ounce.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by $105.4m to $17.3m for the year, driven by a turnaround in operations at the firm's New Liberty gold mine in Liberia, which is now substantially complete.

The firm's shares rose 5.25 per cent to 239.45p in afternoon trading, having already risen by 24 per cent in the year to date.

Why it's interesting

Last year the miner agreed to buy two producing mines in Burkina Faso for $69.5m in what it called a "transformational" move for the company, allowing it greater geographic diversity from two high-quality gold producing mines.

The Youga and Balogo mines put Avesoro a step closer to achieving its goal of becoming a 500,000-ounce gold producer by 2019.

Today, Serhan Umurhan, the chief executive of Avesoro Resources, said year-to-date performance at each of its mines was in line with guidance.

"We believe the investment we have made in the Youga and Balogo gold mines will significantly improve our operational and financial performance in 2018. We are well positioned for further growth and remain focused on achieving our medium term gold production target of 500koz per year.”

What Avesoro said

Umurhan said:

The year has seen materially increased revenues from higher gold sales, growth in Ebitda levels and a fall in operational costs, achievements that demonstrate our ability to optimise mines and extract inherent value. I am delighted with the continued improvements in operational performance quarter on quarter throughout the year, resulting in a strong performance in the final quarter of 2017, with record cash flow and revenues.

