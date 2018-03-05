James Booth

Morrisons is set to be the latest major supermarket chain to be hit by an equal pay claim.

Claimant law firm Roscoe Reid is representing hundreds of Morrisons staff who say they were under-paid compared to colleagues doing comparable jobs.

The claims centre on the difference between those working on supermarket shop floors and those in distribution centres.

The shop floor workers say the work they do is of equal value to that done by workers in distribution centres and argue that they should paid equally. Approximately 70 per cent of those working on the supermarket shop floor are women.

Roscoe Reid is working alongside claims management company Pay Justice which says that it has registered hundreds of current and former Morrisons employees to participate in the action.

Roscoe Reid estimates that if all eligible workers join the action compensation figures could hit £100m.

Lawyer for Roscoe Reid Ellie Pinnells said: “We fully expect these claims to succeed and we also expect many more current and former store workers to join our current group of claimants. The basis for equal pay claims was established almost 50 years ago with the Equal Pay Act 1970. That gender pay discrimination still exists in such a large and successful company such as Morrisons is surprising to say the least.”

The firm will launch proceedings in the next few months, initially through the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS).

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: "We haven't received a legal claim on this issue. Our aim is to pay our colleagues fairly and equally for the job they do irrespective of their gender."

Morrisons ‘big four’ supermarket rivals Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco are all currently fighting court battles against similar claims.

Law firm Leigh Day launched an action last month against Tesco claiming a massive £4bn in compensation.

Leigh Day is also acting for thousands of employees of Asda and Sainsbury’s in ongoing equal pay cases.