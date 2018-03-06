Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover accountancy, asset management and insurance. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

UHY Hacker Young

UHY Hacker Young, the national accountancy group, has appointed Rob Starr as corporate finance director at their London office. Rob was previously corporate finance director at PwC Russia, and has also held strategic and corporate development (M&A) roles at GKN, the global engineering business, and Care UK, the British health and social care company. Rob is joining from STARR consultancy, a corporate finance and business strategy consultancy he founded in 2014. In total, he brings with him 20 years of extensive corporate experience, having worked with a diverse range of businesses. Rob has worked across multiple sectors, including healthcare, real estate, industry, technology and media.

Amundi

Amundi has appointed Stephanie Carbonneil as head of third party distribution for UK, Ireland and Greece. Stephanie is based in London and will report to Christian Pellis, global head of distribution, and Laurent Guillet, chief executive officer of Amundi’s London Branch. Stephanie joins from Schroders where she spent three years managing the London office’s sales and marketing strategy for Investment Trusts. Stephanie started her career in 2001 as an analyst at UFG-LFP before becoming a fund manager. Stephanie then worked across a variety of successive asset allocation and fund selection roles at Pictet & Cie in Geneva, MSI Fund Advisors in London and Buenos Aires as well as Architas in London. Stephanie has a Master’s degree in international business from Paris-Dauphine University, and a second Master’s degree in finance from Brandeis University, in consortium with Harvard University and MIT Boston.

HSB

Specialist engineering and construction insurer HSB Engineering Insurance (HSB), part of Munich Re, has appointed two new non-executive directors, Jeff Herdman and Craig Scarr. Jeff Herdman has been appointed as an independent non-executive director and chairperson of the board. Jeff has over 35 years’ experience at a senior management level within the financial and professional sector including Oval Group and Willis, and currently holds non-executive director appointments at the Swansea Building Society and Tasker Insurance Group. Craig Scarr has been appointed as an independent non-executive director and chair of the HSB’s Finance, audit and risk committee. Craig spent 28 years at Mazars as UK head of insurance and is currently a non-exec director at Tokyo Marine HCC and the United States Automobile Association. Craig brings to HSB strong expertise in governance, risk, internal controls and insurance.