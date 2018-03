Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on routes between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction this afternoon, due to an issue with the tracks.

A problem with the system that detects the presence of trains on sections of track between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction means trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines, National Rail said.

Trains between these stations may be delayed by up to 15 minutes, and disruption is expected until 6pm.