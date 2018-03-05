Oliver Gill

Capita bondholders have hired FTI Consulting – the restructuring adviser to Carillion's lenders – as the outsourcer prepares to shake up its balance sheet.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm sank over nine per cent, hitting lows last seen in 1998.

Holders of around £1.6bn of debt have asked for support as Capita puts the final touches to an operational overhaul. It also has a £700m standby rights issue in place.

Almost £1bn was wiped off the market value of Capita at the end of January after the firm warned on profits. As one of a handful of strategic suppliers to the government, Whitehall officials insisted it was in "regular discussions" with Capita and the firm was not "in a comparable position to Carillion".

Sky News today reported holders of private placement notes (PPNs) picked FTI as they prepare for testing discussions with the company.

FTI was appointed by Carillion's syndicate of lenders last September. However, it was unable to complete a report before the contractor failed in mid-January. A draft version of its findings was shared just hours before Carillion failed, an MP inquiry revealed this weekend.

Read more: Learning from Carillion? MP inquiries must shed more light than heat

New Capita boss Jonathan Lewis admitted earlier this month the group – which delivers projects for the likes of HM Revenue & Customs and TV Licensing – had become too complicated. It lacked discipline and flexibility, Lewis said.

Lewis went on to say non-core disposals would not be sufficient and Capita would need to suspend its dividend.

While Capita investors were disappointed, those backing rival Interserve were boosted by weekend reports a white knight investor was backing management's turnaround plan. Emerald Investment Partners – the family investment house of multi-millionaire Punch Taverns founder Alan McIntosh – has bought up £140m of Interserve's debt.

Interserve shares leapt over 10 per cent as markets opened but have since fallen back and are currently 3.5 per cent higher than last week's closing price.

Read more: Woodford sticks to his guns despite "poor investment" in Capita