Alys Key

Bill's founder Bill Collison has blamed overexpansion for the casual dining industry's woes, but said that the adjustment could be beneficial for consumers.

Speaking to City A.M., Collison said his own chain had previously made the mistake of expanding too quickly, but was now improving its offering.

"If you're opening one a week which we were at one point you can't have the attention to detail that you should have," he said.

His comments came as Carluccio's became the latest operator in the sector to call in advisers over the weekend. It follows the likes of EAT, which is considering store closures among other options

Pizza chain Prezzo also launched a company voluntary arrangement on Friday, which will involve the closure of almost 100 of its restaurants. Byron and Jamie's Italian have both already closed branches this year.

Research by UHY Hacker Young revealed yesterday that one third of the UK's top 100 restaurants are currently loss-making.

But Collison also said that the end-result of the casual dining crisis could benefit customers: "There's going to be a revolution, and the consumer is going to be happier at the end of it. It's commerce, the strongest will survive."

"The natural instinct when faced with rising costs is to cut prices, cut portion sizes, cut the hours of the staff," he added. "All that does is inflict pain on the customer, whereas what we're trying to do is invest."

Bill's recently appointed a new chief executive and announced a refit of some of its restaurants, in a move Collison said was enhancing customer experience to make Bill's a "go-to" place.

Leisure analyst Mark Brumby agreed that the troubles facing the casual dining industry were mainly down to "overexpansion".

"It's very hard to keep the quality the same in a big chain," he told City A.M.

He said the restaurant sector was experiencing a "defining moment".

Meanwhile Rob Scott Moncrieff, an equity analyst at Brewin Dolphin predicted that there will be more pain to come for restaurant chains.

"What looked like an exciting investment opportunity for return hungry investors a few years ago has turned on its head, and we suspect Byron and Jamie Oliver are just the tip of the iceberg," he said.

