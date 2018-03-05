Anglo American's Mark Cutifani bags his biggest payday

Courtney Goldsmith

Anglo American boss Mark Cutifani's pay package soared to £6.7m last year, the most the mining firm's chief executive has been paid since he took the role nearly five years ago.

Cutifani's 2017 pay was bumped nearly 70 per cent higher than the previous year's by the award of a long-term bonus of £2.78m. His basic salary also rose by £25,000.

The miner made changes to its remuneration policy last year following a shareholder revolt in 2016 when executives were awarded high payouts despite the company's shares plummeting. Under the new policy, the maximum Cutifani can be awarded under a long-term incentive plan (LTIP) is £13.1m, or 300 per cent of his basic salary, for 2014 to 2016 combined.

"The performance of the business, up to and during 2017, is reflected in the long- and short-term remuneration received by the executive directors," said Philip Hampton, the chair of Anglo's remuneration committee.

"The long-term incentive plan (LTIP) awards granted in 2015 will vest as to 50 per cent, reflecting full achievement of the three-year ROCE [return on capital employed] target. The total shareholder return (TSR) target was not met, resulting in the lapse of the remaining 50 per cent of the award," he said.

Anglo declared its highest dividend in a decade for 2017 as the recovery in commodities prices helped boost the firm's underlying core earnings by 45 per cent as it slashed net debt by 47 per cent to $4.5bn (£3.3bn).