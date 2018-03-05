Carillion worker toll nears 1,500 – but government retains thousands more

Oliver Gill

Almost 1,500 Carillion workers have now been fired after liquidators announced a fresh round of job cuts.

Some 87 staff were today been made redundant, the government's Official Receiver announced.

However, 150 workers have been transferred to new suppliers.

"Close to half (45 per cent) of the pre-liquidation workforce have now been found secure ongoing employment," the Insolvency Service said in a statement.

Read more: Carillion jobs saved as talks continue to safeguard remaining 8,000 workers

To date, 8,216 Carillion jobs have been said, 1,458 have been lost and a further 7,500 employees are currently being retained by the government to deliver public and private sector services.

Carillion fell into liquidation on 15 January. Prior to this, it was the government's largest strategic supplier.

The Insolvency Service added: "Discussions with potential purchasers continue. I am continuing to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed."

Read more: Learning from Carillion? MP inquiries must shed more light than heat