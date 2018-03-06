Grocery sales push up takings for the retail sector

Helen Cahill

Grocery sales continued to push up the overall takings for the retail sector last month, but non-food retailers suffered another fall in spending.

Retail sales grew 0.6 per cent in February on a like-for-like basis, according to figures released today by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and KPMG.

Over the three months to February, like-for-like food sales increased by 2.8 per cent, but non-food sales were down by 1.1 per cent.

Total growth in sales was 1.6 per cent, which Paul Martin, head of retail at KPMG, said was "quite an achievement in such testing times".

"Retailers experiencing any growth in this environment will be counting themselves lucky," he said. "Softening consumer demand, rising costs for retailers and of course the ongoing structural changes within the industry, are creating the perfect storm which is uprooting the weakest players."

The retail industry was hit with a string of administrations last week. Over 5,000 jobs were put at risk as both Toys R Us and Maplin appointed administrators. Carpetright also issued a profit warning, underscoring the distress in the sector.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said the sales went against consumer confidence figures, which dipped in February. GfK's widely-followed consumer confidence index fell one point to minus ten last month.

"There's little sign that consumer confidence, rather than financial reality, has much to do with the current weakness in spending," she said.

"Furniture, often considered the bell weather of consumer confidence, actually saw sales improve in February as shoppers took advantage of credit facilities offered by retailers. The fact is that consumers want to spend, they just don't have the resources to do so."