Helen Cahill

Close to 100,000 London business properties will be saddled with above-inflation tax rises next month when new business rates bills fall due.

According to research by business rates specialists Altus Group, 93,990 properties across London face business rate rises of more than three per cent next month.

Read more: Two pubs have closed every day in the UK since business rates went up

The hike to business rates comes as many firms with large property portfolios have struggled with rent bills and a slowdown in consumer spending. EY Item Club has said consumer spending growth halved last year, falling from 2.6 per cent to just 1.4 per cent.

"The past few months have seen a stream of collapses across both the retail and hospitality sectors with many others teetering on the brink or considering large-scale closures," said Alex Probyn, president of UK business rates at Altus Group.

“Historically, the Spring is when Chancellors have made key fiscal decisions so it’s not too late for a freeze in inflationary rises to help cushion the blow for those in transition amidst challenging trading conditions.”

Businesses have welcomed a recent decision by Sadiq Khan to use the extra income from business rates to fund the Metropolitan Police.

London mayor said is plugging a cut in government funding with £60m from property taxes. The funding, which will be provided from 2019 onwards, will allow the Met to recruit 1,000 extra police officers.