Carluccio's has played down speculation that it could be the latest restaurant chain to restructure its business after it appointed advisers.

City A.M. understands that the company has appointed KPMG to review its options, as the Sunday Times first reported over the weekend.

But a spokesperson for Carluccio's said that rumours it was planning to restructure were "sheer speculation".

"There are currently no plans to restructure," they added.

The Sunday Times reported that any action is not likely to be imminent.

The group has undergone a period of change over the past few months, with former Goals Soccer Centres CEO Mark Jones taking over as boss of the chainis taking over at Carluccio's.

The restaurant's legendary founder Antonio Carluccio died in November, though he had sold down his stake.

Restaurant chains including Prezzo, Jamie's Italian and Byron Hamburger have all announced site closures this year as rising rents and tough competition bite.

