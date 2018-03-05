Catherine Neilan

Donald Trump has doubled down on his decision to impose tariffs and steel and aluminium imports, suggesting it will apply to "our friends and enemies".

The US President last week moved to unilaterally impose levies of 25 per cent on steel products and 10 per cent on aluminium, prompting a sell-off across global stock markets amid fears of a trade war. He responded by tweeting "trade wars are good".

Yesterday Prime Minister Theresa May called the President to express her "deep concern" at his move, urging "multilateral action" to solve the problems of "global oversupply".

Although the Downing Street statement did not indicate how Trump responded to her intervention, the businessman-turned-world leader has since tweeted his stance - and he shows no sign of backing down.

Trump tweeted: "We are on the losing side of almost all trade deals. Our friends and enemies have taken advantage of the U.S. for many years. Our Steel and Aluminum industries are dead. Sorry, it’s time for a change!"