Courtney Goldsmith

Temperatures have risen sharply since last week's freeze, causing "exceptionally high" levels of demand for water across London and the southeast of England due to multiple pipe bursts.

Tens of thousands in London were left without water or with low water pressure over the weekend as utility firms worked to repair leaking pipes.

In a joint statement today, water suppliers across the southeast of England asked customers who have water to use "as little as possible" while suppliers "get things back to normal".

"Please do not use water for anything that isn’t essential. Where possible, take short showers rather than baths, do not leave taps running unnecessarily and only run washing machines and dish washers when you have a full load. This will make a real difference," the statement by Thames Water, South East Water, Southern Water and Affinity Water said.

The firms said they were putting as much extra water as they could into local networks and were fixing leaks and bursts as quickly as possible.

Severn Trent, which supplies water to millions of homes from the Bristol Channel to mid-Wales and the east Midlands, today said the rapid thaw had caused an "unprecedented" number of pipes to burst. The company has seen a nearly 4,000 per cent increase in burst pipe alarms.

The firm said further pipe bursts overnight had caused it to enter peak demand this morning.