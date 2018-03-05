Alys Key

Paddy Power Betfair has confirmed that its finance chief is to leave the company, just months after its chief executive stepped down.

Alex Gersh, who has been chief financial officer for six years, has informed the board of his intention to step down.

He will stay on until a successor is found. An executive search firm has been appointed to seek out a replacement.

The departure of Gersh comes as part of a series of changes in the top team at the bookmaker.

Breon Corcoran, the former Betfair chief executive who took control of the enlarged company following the merger with Paddy Power, made a surprise announcement in August that he was leaving.

His successor Peter Jackson took over last month, and will present his first set of results this week.

The shakeup comes at a time of sweeping changes in the gambling industry. Bookies are facing extra regulation from a number of quarters, and Corcoran even wrote to the government to urge it to crack down on betting machine wagers.

There is also a wave of mergers and acquisitions, with Ladbrokes Coral and GVC set for a £4bn merger. Today GVC announced another acquisition, picking up a controlling stake in Georgian online gambling firm Crystalbet.

