Ross McLean

Harlequins boss John Kingston believes a line in the sand has been drawn after his side ended a four-game losing streak by denting Bath’s Premiership play-off hopes.

Matt Banahan crossed the line to put Bath ahead but the hosts hit back through a Tim Visser try and Demetri Catrakilis penalty, while replacement Kyle Sinckler touched down to extend Quins lead in the second period.

Defeat saw Bath slip to seventh in the table, five points adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle, while Quins, who have not lost five matches in a row since the 2006-07 season, are ninth.

“There is some relief after what’s gone on in the last two or three weeks where, for a variety of reasons, we haven’t performed the way we want to,” said Kingston. “There’s pride in the way that the guys have reacted to the adversity of recent weeks.

“Hopefully this will stand us in good stead, but our challenge is to try and get some momentum back into our season and to give us momentum going forward over the course of next year and beyond.”

Quins were not at their best before the break and trailed to Banahan’s try but turned the game on its head as Visser intercepted Tom Homer’s pass to dot down, while Catrakilis added the conversion and a later penalty.

Sinckler drove over having only been on the field for a minute and, despite Bath twice being denied by the TMO in the final 10 minutes, Quins ensured their maiden victory of 2018