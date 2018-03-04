Jasper Jolly

The anti-establishment Five Star Movement has topped the polls in Italy’s general election, according to exit polls, but a right-of-centre coalition is likely to be the biggest grouping in a hung parliament.

The poll result, if confirmed, would represent an unexpectedly strong showing for the Five Star Movement, but it has previously said it will not form a coalition with other parties, leaving the right-wing coalition on top.

The four right-wing parties, including former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, are set to win between 33.5 and 36.5 per cent of the vote, Rai’s exit poll said, below the 40 per cent level which would likely avoid a hung parliament.

The euro appeared to shrug off the result, remaining broadly unchanged after the initial exit poll result in spite of indications that a hung parliament was likely. The vote count will continue throughout the night, with a definitive answer expected at some point on Monday afternoon.

The Five Star Movement received between 29 and 32 per cent of the total vote, beating the ruling centre-left Democratic Party, according to an exit poll conducted by the Rai broadcaster. The vote share won by the challenger party easily outstripped those of any other party, but the Five Star Movement, led by Luigi Di Maio, has declared it will not go into a coalition.

The group would have to win 316 seats in the lower house of parliament to have a majority. Some 61 per cent of the votes are decided based on the national vote share, while another 37 per cent are chosen through a first-past-the-post constituency system similar to the UK.

Forza Italia would be joined by the Northern League, a stridently anti-immigrant party led by Matteo Salvini, who has said Italy should leave the euro currency, along with two other, smaller right-wing parties.

Claus Vistesen, chief Eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that Italy has "made a huge swing to the right – driven by a rebellion against immigration – and likely faces a hung parliament".

He added: "Markets ought to take a dim view on this result if confirmed tomorrow morning, but given that neither of the main right wing parties have campaigned to devalue and leave the euro, our bet is that they will take a relatively sanguine position."

