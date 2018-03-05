James Booth

Small businesses could be stung with £355m of extra interest payments if rates rise by 0.25 per cent, new research has claimed.

The research by debt adviser Hadrian's Wall Capital shows that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) would be liable for an extra £355m in interest payments in the first year if rates increased by a quarter.

If rates increased by a full percentage point SMEs would see a £1.4bn jump in interest payments in the first year.

In November the Bank of England's monetary policy committee voted to increase the UK's interest rate by 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent, the first increase in 10 years.

Comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney have led to speculation that there could be a further interest rate rise this year.

Hadrian's Wall Capital said that SMEs will be hit hard by a rate rise because of a lack of fixed-lending available to them, with only 16% of the £24bn loaned to them currently on a fixed rate

Consumers could also be hit by an interest rate increase. In a recent survey by ING more than a quarter of British people said that they would struggle if interest rates increase.