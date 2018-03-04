Gordon Ramsay Group CEO effs off amid speculation of a tiff

Lucy White

The chief executive of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant group appears to have left the business, according to recent filings.

Stuart Gillies, a former chef who had been with the group for more than a decade and had headed the business since 2016, is no longer listed as a director of the company.

Rumours had been circulating since the beginning of the year that Gillies had left the group – a claim which he had reportedly denied.

The Gordon Ramsay Group did not respond to a request for comment, fuelling speculation that the departure involved some acrimony.

Gillies and Ramsay had known each other for several decades, having worked together at many points during their career.

Under Gillies’ watch, the Gordon Ramsay Group returned to profit for the first time since 2012. The business made £739,000 in the 2016 financial year, up from a £2m loss the year prior.

The group runs restaurants such as the Union Street Cafe and Bread Street Kitchen in London, and holds licence agreements for more outlets worldwide.

According to trade publication The Caterer, Andrew Wenlock is tipped as Gillies’ most likely replacement.

