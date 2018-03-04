James Booth

Analysts are predicting that shareholders of Aviva could be in for a spike in the value of their dividends, ahead of the insurers 2017 results.

The analyst's consensus is that Aviva's' dividend is likely to grow 13% on last year's figure to hit 26.4p per share.

Operating profit is expected to top £3bn while operating earning per share is forecast at 53p.

Chief executive Mark Wilson cut the dividend to 19p in 2012 after joining the insurer before overseeing a further fall to 15p the following year,

However, since then Wilson has overseen steady dividend growth which is set to enter a fourth year based on analyst's forecasts.

Aviva is presenting its full-year results for 2017 on Thursday (8 March).

Last year Aviva delivered operating profit of £3.01bn, of which £1.55bn of profit came from its UK and Ireland life insurance group and £471m in its general insurance and health group.

In November Wilson promised to free up £3bn to repay £900m of debt, to fund acquisitions and deliver additional returns to investors.

Last year Aviva agreed to acquire Irish insurer Friends First for €130m (£116m) and also agreed to sell part of its Italian business to allow it to invest further in future growth.

In February Aviva exited the Spanish market, selling the last of its businesses for €202m (£178m).

Total group assets under management at Aviva are £450bn, and last year the insurance business paid out £34.4bn in benefits and claims.