Courtney Goldsmith

Global spending on metals exploration is expected to rise by as much as 20 per cent this year as the sector perks up after a prolonged decline.

The mining industry began to show signs of life last year with global spending on the search for nonferrous metals rising 14 per cent to an estimated $8.4bn (£6.1bn), according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's latest World Exploration Trends report. This was the first annual increase following a four-year decline in exploration investment.

The recovery in metals prices, which helped boost sentiment last year, has extended into early 2018, leading S&P to expect the global exploration budget for this year to increase by a further 15 to 20 per cent year on year.

There are still some headwinds facing the sector, however, including ongoing instability in global and national politics and emerging market volatility. These could have a negative impact on both exploration budgets and the mining sector in general, the report said.

The health of the exploration sector, as measured by S&P's pipeline activity index, improved "markedly" in the fourth quarter of 2017. The index jumped to 87 from 77 in the third quarter, reaching the highest level since the first quarter of 2013, just before the recent downturn.

“Improved equity market support for explorers allowed many companies to launch or resume drill programmes on their most promising projects," said Mark Ferguson, associate research director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Although the main focus was on gold, exploration targeting base metals assets also rebounded in the second half of the year, and the battery metals attracted particular attention."

The search for key components of rechargeable batteries, namely cobalt and lithium, has been spurred by rising interest in electric vehicles.

S&P found 136 companies budgeted almost $154m for lithium exploration in 2017, more than double the 2016 amount. Cobalt-focused exploration also increased, with 52 firms allocating $36m in 2017, more than four times the 2016 budget.

