Just Eat will on Tuesday unveil its first ever annual results as a FTSE 100 company, with analysts expecting the takeaway delivery platform to serve up a tasty increase in earnings.

Profits before tax will rise to above £120m for the year ending in December as revenues surge above £500m, according to consensus estimates collected by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The food delivery app only debuted on the London Stock Exchange in 2014, but the tech unicorn rapidly grew its revenues from only £157m that year to £376m in 2016. It entered the FTSE 100 in November last year.

Investors have piled into the firm’s shares as a reward, with the stock price having tripled since its initial public offering. Just Eat’s market capitalisation is now almost £5.8bn, larger than more traditional food retailers such as Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Marks and Spencer.

The firm has grown aggressively with multiple acquisitions last year. Investors will eagerly await management’s views on progress in its integration of Canadian firm SkiptheDishes and the British competitor Hungryhouse, which was cleared by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in November.

The announcement will also be the first annual results for chief executive Peter Plumb, who has been in his post since mid-September. Plumb, the former head of Moneysupermarket.com Group, could also unveil more investment in technology, according to analysts at Peel Hunt, who say the “time is ripe”.

The CMA ruling pointed out that Just Eat faces intense competition from firms like Deliveroo, Ubereats, and Amazon, who are investing heavily in challenging the FTSE 100 firm’s market share. Just Eat differs, however, in that it leaves restaurants to arrange physical delivery, rather than providing drivers.

Just Eat last week appointed Zoopla chair Mike Evans to head its board as well, after the death of its former chair in June 2017.

