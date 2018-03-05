Courtney Goldsmith

The energy industry regulator has banned suppliers from backbilling customers for energy used more than 12 months ago.

Ofgem said "shock bills", which are handed out when suppliers estimate bills until they have an accurate meter reading, typically amount to £1,160 and can leave customers in tough financial positions.

About a year ago, Ofgem announced suppliers could sign a voluntary agreement not to backbill customers beyond 12 months, but the regulator said the agreement did not cover all suppliers and those that signed up did not always follow it.

"No-one should face a massive unforseen bill that goes back years when it’s their supplier that’s at fault," said Victoria MacGregor, the director of energy at Citizens Advice.

“Previously we’ve seen evidence of suppliers trying to game the rules by blaming customers for billing errors, cases where suppliers have ignored their commitments entirely, and small businesses receiving unexpected bills running to tens of thousands of pounds."

MacGregor also called for backbilling to be ended completely once smart meters are fully rolled out.

Ofgem's new rule on backbilling will come into effect at the beginning of May for domestic customers and in November for microbusinesses.

“Getting billing right is an essential part of customer service, and it’s unfair that consumers should be left out of pocket when through no fault of their own they’re issued with a shock bill from their supplier," said Rob Salter-Church, Ofgem's interim senior partner for consumers and competition.

