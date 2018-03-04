Former Carillion execs hit out at MPs after release of eleventh-hour report

Oliver Gill

Disgruntled former Carillion execs have responded to criticism levelled at them by MPs.

A parliamentary inquiry into the failure of the government's largest strategic supplier today released the draft executive summary of an independent business review by FTI Consulting.

The report, which was due to be delivered to lenders, concluded Carillion "aggressively managed" its balance sheet to paint a rosier picture of its finances.

Frank Field, the co-chair of the inquiry, said the report showed "gross failings of corporate governance and accounting".

However, a spokesperson for the former Carillion board said the draft findings had only been shown to the firm hours before the contractor failed. FTI shared the review late on Saturday afternoon. Carillion collapsed into liquidation shortly before 7am on Monday morning.

"The executive summary had not been seen or tested with the company at all and a number of the assertions/statements would have been challenged," the spokesperson said.

The MP inquiry said FTI had concluded Carillion's previous profit warning and contract write-downs "cast significant doubt on the true historic trading position and cash generation of the business".

Strong and profitable

The former Carillion execs, however, highlighted FTI also found "there are a number of strong and profitable underlying businesses". Their spokesperson said:

The board and its advisers believed that the very best outcome for all stakeholders would have been a balance sheet restructuring involving a debt to equity swap. Constructive discussions were ongoing to the point of liquidation with both current and new lenders to this end.

Meanwhile, Work and Pensions Committee chair Frank Field and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee chair Rachel Reeves said in a joint statement: "There are many losers from the Carillion calamity: employees, pensioners, suppliers and the well-run businesses that pay the PPF levy. Many of those face an anxious wait to see what the consequences of the gross failings of corporate governance and accounting will be for them, their businesses and their families.

"Not so these omnipresent consulting giants, who can always be relied upon to emerge enrichened from any crisis. As everything collapsed around them, they were merrily cashing cheques."

