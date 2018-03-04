Courtney Goldsmith

Fertiliser maker Sirius Minerals is expected to announce the latest details of its huge North Yorkshire mine development this week.

The firm, which was only upgraded to the FTSE 250 index last year, is building a mine for a more than 775 square km site of polyhalite, a form of potash, in the North York Moors national park.

Sirius is planning to raise £2.1bn of debt this year as it targets first production at the huge fertiliser mine in 2021. The project is expected to create around 1,000 jobs.

The firm will ramp up to an initial production capacity of 10m tonnes per year and expects to hit peak production in 2026 when it will produce 20m tonnes of polyhalite per year.

In May last year, Sirius announced local landowners on the site of the fertiliser project could earn royalties of £3.8bn over the roughly 50-year lifespan of the project.

Landowners including farmers, the Crown Estate and the Duchy of Lancaster are set to pocket some of the £65m in annual royalties Sirius is set to pay out when the mine is up and running.

Sirius Minerals will report its full-year results on Tuesday, 6 March.

In the year to December 2016, the company made a loss before tax of £23.4m, which had increased considerably from a £7.5m loss the year before.



